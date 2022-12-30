In the late 1980s, Troy Hebert joined the Crowley Police Department’s roster of reserve officers and found his lifelong career. After nearly 30 years as a Crowley policeman, Hebert becomes the department’s new chief of police Jan. 1.
Hebert won the position in a Dec. 10 runoff against Scott Fogleman.
Both men beat out incumbent chief Jimmy Broussard, who is facing charges of three counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of obstruction of justice and a count of attempted first-degree injuring of public records tied to his police work.
The chief-elect said his top priorities upon assuming office are stabilizing the department’s employment numbers, strengthening the relationship between the department and community members and improving the department’s day-to-day functioning.
A strong relationship between police officers and Crowley’s residents is the foundation for crime fighting efforts and a major component needed for reducing the city’s violent crime, Hebert said. The community’s trust in the department was wounded by Broussard’s indictment, but the damage that needs to be repaired runs deeper than that.
“I truly felt we weren’t doing enough in our community … I tend to look at ourselves and our department and ask, ‘Could we have done something better?’ and that answer was always yes,” he said.
Hebert said his main focus for outreach is Crowley’s youth population.
The chief-elect hopes to partner with local civic groups, churches and nonprofits to reinvigorate after school programming, specifically with an eye to purchasing PlayStations or similar gaming systems to donate for use at the MLK Center in Crowley, which currently offers basketball.
Hebert hopes the games and other entertainment will attract the teens and prevent them from becoming aimless and falling into dangerous behavior. Once in place, he hopes to leverage community partnerships to have steady volunteer supervision of the teens.
Other ideas include reinstating the department’s D.A.R.E. program and hosting community meet-and-greet events in partnership with the fire department.
Hebert said at the end of his term he’d like youth in the community to know the names or nicknames of every officer in the department.
“You can’t just go into the neighborhoods without showing the citizens that you care. If you show them that you care and you’re doing things for the kids in the community,, the citizens will get behind you because they’ll know you’re doing it for the right reasons…We do [care]. We’re just not showing it,” Hebert said.
The department’s biggest struggle is officer retention, the chief-elect said.
The Crowley Police Department has a total of 42 employees, 35 of whom are commissioned officers. The bulk of those officers, 22 people, are on patrol assignments. Hebert said between September 2020 and September 2021, the department lost 21 officers.
Hebert read through the resignation letters before departing to launch his campaign for chief in January, and said the core issue was pay. The department’s starting salary sits at $30,000, when many departments in the region start at $40,000 or higher. Liking the job doesn’t matter when officers are concerned about providing for their families, he said.
Having high officer turnover is a cascading issue.
Turnover leads to shortages because it takes months to train new officers and enable them to patrol alone. In that time, the existing police force has to maintain coverage of the city and ensure calls are answered, which puts more strain on the remaining officers. The work volume also limits the amount of proactive enforcement and community engagement the officers can achieve, Hebert said.
“Just by losing that many people I think it contributed to our problems on the street,” he said.
The chief-elect said he plans to work with the city council on a plan to raise officers’ salaries. He’s analyzing fee collections, costs of lawsuits that could be reduced with improved training and oversight of officers and other areas where money might be recovered or reallocated.
Hebert plans to launch a recruitment campaign, combining promotional videos and in-person engagements with churches, civic groups and others to reach potential future officers.
The chief-elect said he’s also looking at ways to improve the department’s day-to-day functioning. Hebert said top priorities include enforcing clear policies and procedures, fairly and consistently holding officers accountable and adding more training and support structure for officers and supervisors at all levels to continue improving.
“Constant training is always the key to success. You’re always learning from somebody else,” Hebert said.
The almost 30-year veteran of the department said he didn’t dream of being chief, but he became frustrated because he felt the department wasn’t living up to its potential. Hebert said he realized he could only effect so much change as a rank and file officer and would have to run for chief to do more.
“I truly understand what I’m walking into. And it is a mess, I’m not going to lie. But it’s something that I can tackle. The training I received there definitely prepared me for this position,” Hebert said.