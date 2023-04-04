Four people are facing criminal charges after an altercation between an employee and customer at an Opelousas fried chicken restaurant led to gunfire on Sunday.
Opelousas police officers responded to the area of Mama’s Fried Chicken in the 500 block of East Landry Street around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting and found one person had been grazed by gunfire. No one was seriously injured, department spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Investigators determined a female employee and female customer in the drive-thru had a disagreement that turned into a physical fight. As the woman and her companion were driving away, 30-year-old Mama’s employee Nicolas Sam exited the restaurant and began to shoot at their vehicle, Guidry said.
The driver, 24-year-old Joseph Ryan Dugas of Opelousas, then returned fire, striking the building of Mama’s Fried Chicken several times.
Sam, a Washington resident, was arrested on three counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies in connection with the shooting.
A warrant has been issued for Dugas, who is facing three counts of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous Instrumentalities and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, the spokesperson said.
The two women involved will each face a count of disturbing the peace by fighting.
“It is unfortunate that this confrontation resulted in the reckless discharge of firearms that endangered countless innocent persons who may have been in the immediate area. It is becoming far too common for opposing parties to attempt to resolve their conflicts with firearms,” the police department said in its statement.
More charges in the case are possible. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.