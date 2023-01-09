A 15-year-old boy died at an area hospital Sunday after being shot in New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday after reports a teenager had been shot. Responders found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside his home, Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
The teen was taken by Acadian Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday.
Hughes said investigators haven’t narrowed down the circumstances of the shooting and do not yet have any persons of interest.
Anyone with information about the teen’s death is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. Anonymous tipsters can also call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-8477 or report through the P3 app.