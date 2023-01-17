A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning.
John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
Rodrigue was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was unable to escape the submerged truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still determining what caused the 62-year-old to run off the road, the statement said.
A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.