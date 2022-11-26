A New Iberia man was killed after he was struck while biking on an Iberia Parish highway.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday as 44-year-old Rickey Paul Flores was biking on Bull Island Road just east of La. 682. Flores was biking south in the northbound lane when a vehicle traveling north prompted him to steer his bicycle into the southbound lane. When he did, Flores was struck by a 1989 Ford Ranger driving south, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
Flores was thrown from his bicycle and suffered fatal injuries; he was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The 44-year-old was not wearing a helmet and his bike was not equipped with lamps or reflective materials. The driver of the Ford was not injured and submitted a breath sample, which showed no alcohol in his system, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.