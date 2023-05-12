Ten days after a New Iberia man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler in St. Martin Parish, the 57-year–old has died, Louisiana State Police said.
John Leblanc, 57, of New Iberia, was driving west on La. 182 on a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when a 2016 Freightliner 18-wheeler driven by Cory Samuels of Abbeville, also traveling west on the highway, began to make a wide right turn onto La. 92-1.
As Leblanc attempted to pass the 18-wheeler, Samuels turned into the path of the motorcycle and Leblanc struck the right side of the truck in the highway’s westbound lane, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on May 1.
Leblanc was wearing an approved helmet but suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he died Thursday. Samuels was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. The 18-wheeler driver showed no signs of impairment, Gossen said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.