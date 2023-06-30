Minor injuries were reported after a New Iberia police unit and another vehicle collided on East Admiral Doyle Drive Friday morning.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive as a marked New Iberia Police Department unit was headed east with lights and sirens activated.
The officer was in the process of responding to a vehicle crash with injuries when a vehicle headed west made a left-hand turn in front of the police unit and the two vehicles collided, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a statement.
Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The collision remains under investigation, he said.