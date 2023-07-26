New Iberia Police have arrested man allegedly involved in a Tuesday homicide.
Jasiah Deaontae’ Lewis, 19, was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a local motel. Lewis was reported to the police by his mother and faces second-degree murder charges.
Police responded to reports of gunshots around 5 p.m. at the Southern Comfort Inn and Suites on 923 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia. When police arrived, they found the victim, Ernest Bernard, on the motel balcony suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics were unsuccessful at saving his life.
Bernard, 34, was identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s office on Wednesday. He was a resident of Lafayette.
Why the shooting occurred is unknown and the investigation is currently ongoing.
Lewis is booked at the Iberia Parish jai.