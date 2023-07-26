Police crime scene

New Iberia Police have arrested man allegedly involved in a Tuesday homicide.

Jasiah Deaontae’ Lewis, 19, was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a local motel. Lewis was reported to the police by his mother and faces second-degree murder charges.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 5 p.m. at the Southern Comfort Inn and Suites on 923 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia. When police arrived, they found the victim, Ernest Bernard, on the motel balcony suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics were unsuccessful at saving his life.

Bernard, 34, was identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s office on Wednesday. He was a resident of Lafayette. 

Why the shooting occurred is unknown and the investigation is currently ongoing. 

Lewis is booked at the Iberia Parish jai.

Stephen Marcantel writes for The Acadiana Advocate as a Report for America corps member. Email him at stephen.marcantel@theadvocate.com.