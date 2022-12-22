Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
LeBlanc, 44, has spent the entirety of his 25-year law enforcement career in St. Landry Parish.
In 2019, he left the Opelousas Police Department for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office after feeling like his opportunities for growth at the police department had hit a ceiling, he said. The move also followed an initial failed bid for the chief position.
LeBlanc returns with hopes of investing in training and professional growth opportunities for officers and strengthening the department’s relationship with the community to improve crime fighting efforts and violent crime prevention.
“One of my first priorities is to get more involved with the community and bring the community to the Opelousas Police Department and give them a seat at the table,” he said.
The chief-elect plans to launch a community outreach board composed of community stakeholders and leaders from neighborhoods around the city. The group will meet at minimum monthly with LeBlanc, his command staff and patrol division supervisors to discuss safety concerns, department performance and brainstorm solutions, he said.
Whether it’s loud music, speeders or more serious, violent crime, LeBlanc said he wants to hear about it if it's a community concern.
He also plans to restart the department’s junior policing program in a bid to make inroads with teens and young adults in the city.
“When you lose connection and you lose that relationship, then you can’t build that trust. I think that the community as a whole, even though they don’t say they hate or dislike the police department, I just haven’t experienced that trust being there between the police and the community,” LeBlanc said.
Building a strong relationship between officers and residents will be crucial to reducing the number of homicides and shootings in the city, he said.
The incoming chief said while campaigning he heard from many residents who felt like the department wasn’t doing enough to curb shootings and other violent crime in Opelousas. LeBlanc estimated there have been 11 homicides in the city to date this year.
Internally, LeBlanc said he’s interested in increasing the number of officers on patrol to act as a crime deterrent, and ensure officers are using the best systems and investigative methods to identify shooters.
Part of increasing patrol numbers is increasing the department’s total staff number; LeBlanc hopes to make a strong recruitment push to increase the number of officers from around 41 to 50, he said.
“We will be looking for officers that are from the community because when you know the people in the community, I think you police at your best,” he said.
LeBlanc said he’ll also be emphasizing continuing education and training for all officers.
The chief-elect highlighted his certifications and law enforcement education during his campaign, and said constant learning and growth is crucial to ensure officers are versed in best practice standards and techniques and are confident in addressing any situation.
“I want them to have the confidence going into a call to make a decision and to make the right decision, and to be able explain to the community themselves why that decision was made and why it had to be made that way. I think when you have well trained officers that understand why they made a decision, they communicate better with the community, which increases confidence in the department,” he said.