LaShondra Catrice Taylor, 43, an assistant principal at Northwest High School in St. Landry Parish, has been charged with identity theft and unauthorized use of SNAP benefits, records show.
Taylor, of Opelousas, is accused of altering a nursing home document to try to get her mother's SNAP benefits reinstated, according to a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz
School Board officials told KATC she is still employed, pending the outcome of an investigation.
In July, an employee of a nursing home called deputies to report that "a fraudulent letter that was sent to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) by LaShondra Taylor, attempting to reinstate SNAP benefits for her mother who is a nursing home resident at the facility. The resident has been in the nursing home since June 2021," Guidroz said.
When questioned by detectives, Taylor admitted to altering a document from the nursing home in an effort to receive SNAP benefits on behalf of her mother, who is a patient. She also admitted to putting the name of the nursing home employee at the bottom of the letter, the sheriff said.
Further investigation revealed that Taylor has been receiving SNAP benefits on behalf of her mother during the past three years, the sheriff said.