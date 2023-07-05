One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Jennings.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said officers responded to a shooting on McKinley Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Police, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ketron Alexander, entered a residence and shot the victim.
Jennings Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Deontrae Edwards.
Police said Alexander has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder, home invasion, and child endangerment.