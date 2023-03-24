A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martinville after police say a man was shot and killed late Thursday.
Police Chief Rickey Martin told KATC the body of 19-year-old Christopher Jones was found just after 5 p.m. near Porter Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Martin said the cause of death appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Another man was injured in the same shooting, police said, and was transported to a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Martinville Police or St. Martin Crime Stoppers.
