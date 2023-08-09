One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash in Lafayette parish.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on La. 93 near Gateau Road. Daylan J. Babineaux, 23, of Church Point, was driving a 2022 Ford F-150 north on La. 93 when the truck ran off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and overturned several times, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Babineaux and a passenger, 22-year-old Eli Citizen Jr. of Carencro, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the truck during the crash. Babineaux was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital, while Citizen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Gossen said.
A second passenger was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries in the crash, he said.
Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was collected for analysis. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.