One person was killed and other others were injured in a shooting near Palmetto Sunday night, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Snow’s Road outside the village of Palmetto. Deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the area after multiple calls to 911 reported several people had been shot, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
One female victim died at the scene and two other victims, a male and a female, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The suspect was unknown as of Monday morning, the sheriff said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial **TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips can remain anonymous, Guidroz said.