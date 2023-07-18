One man was killed and two other people were injured after a suspect opened fire on a vehicle in the Opelousas area Sunday night.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. Sunday near Scattered Acres Road and I-49 South. Deputies found three people injured inside a vehicle after an unknown suspect opened fire, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the driver, 21-year-old Malik A. White, was fatally wounded and died at a local hospital, the statement said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. All callers can remain anonymous and will receive a $2,500 cash reward for tips leading to an arrest in the case.