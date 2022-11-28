Police have obtained arrest warrants for twomen and have arrested another after a shooting last week on Elizabeth Street that left a man dead.
When New Iberia Police arrived about noon Wednesday in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street, they found a man who had been shot several times lying in the roadway. Brailon Jack, 22, of New Iberia was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Warrants have been issued for Jhamad Allen and Jytraveous Eugence, a spokesperson says. A third suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested on Thanksgiving Day, and booked with first-degree murder, armed robbery and other charges.
Police are asking for help to find Allen and Eugence.