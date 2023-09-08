A shooting suspect was critically injured after exchanging gunfire with a Rayne Police Department officer on Thursday night, Louisiana State Police said.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Davis Avenue in Rayne around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Troopers said the police department received a report of a suspect firing a weapon in the area and a responding officer engaged the suspect, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was struck and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting or photos and videos of the incident are asked to contact Louisiana State Police at 337-332-8080. Callers can also anonymously report information by calling 1-800-434-8007.