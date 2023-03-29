One person was killed after a vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed through a fence on Eraste Landry Road Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 2300 block of Eraste Landry Road around 2:46 p.m. The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin, was traveling eastbound on Eraste Landry from Westgate Road when he veered off the roadway to the left, drove through a fence and came to a stop on a property belonging to Lafayette Salvage, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.