One man was injured and another arrested in a New Iberia shooting early Sunday.
New Iberia police officers responded to the 700 block of Walton Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was stabilized and then transferred to a Lafayette hospital. He remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.
Detectives collected witness interviews, surveillance footage and evidence from the scene and developed 26-year-old Taekwon Williams as a suspect.
Williams was located with assistance from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal damage to property and possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, Laseter said.
The 26-year-old was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.