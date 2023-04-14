An Opelousas man was arrested for first-degree robbery Wednesday after he demanded money from a bank teller, then asked that the police be called as soon as the money was turned over, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at St. Landry Bank, 132 E. Landry Street, around 9:40 a.m Wednesday. Officers were told that a man was demanding a teller give him “all the money” with his hand concealed in his pocket, giving the impression he was armed, Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Once given a bag of money by the teller, the suspect, 44-year-old Jamon White of Opelousas, handed the cash to another bank employee and asked that the police be called. He said he would wait for officers to arrive.
On scene, officers determined White was not armed and only possessed a cell phone.
Responding officers suspected White may have been suffering from a mental health crisis based on witness descriptions and his demeanor, and brought him to a hospital for evaluation. Medical staff cleared the 44-year-old for booking and he was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of first-degree robbery, Guidry said.
The court may order further evaluation of White’s mental health, the spokesperson said.
Guidry said Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc “is committed to expanding its training in this area to better prepare officers for these types of encounters.”