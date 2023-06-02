An Opelousas man is wanted on attempted murder after police say he stabbed a family member repeatedly during an altercation.
Opelousas police officers responded to a disturbance around Planters Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and were informed that a disagreement between 23-year-old Deandra Authorlee of Opelousas and a family member escalated into violence, a department statement said.
Investigators determined Authorlee and the man were arguing when the 23-year-old produced a knife and allegedly stabbed the other man multiple times. Authorlee then fled the scene when officers arrived. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorlee is wanted on a count of attempted second-degree murder, the department statement said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing or Authorlee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.