An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday for defacing and attempting to tear down a Confederate monument at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse in Opelousas.
Early Monday morning, 66-year-old Don Leger of Opelousas is accused of driving to the courthouse in a blue GMC pickup truck and attempting to pull the monument down with a rope attached to his truck. Surveillance footage then captured Leger leaving the scene and returning to deface the monument with black paint, parish public relations officer Layne Herpin said in a statement.
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard shared photos of the truck online and requested help identifying the vehicle. An anonymous caller reported seeing a matching truck, with a rope attached, on Tuesday, Herpin said.
A warrant was issued for Leger, who was identified as the suspect, and he turned himself over to the Opelousas Police Department. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Thursday on a count of simple criminal damage to property over $1,000, Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc said.
The monument was erected in 1920 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It stands on the northeast corner of the courthouse square near the intersection of Bellevue and Court streets.
On April 20, the St. Landry Parish Council voted 10-3 to remove the statue from courthouse grounds. The council resolved to transfer ownership of the monument to the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans organizations.
The statue is scheduled to be moved to Camp Moore Confederate Cemetery and Museum in Kentwood in Tangipahoa Parish in coming weeks, Herpin said in the statement. Camp Moore was the largest Confederate training camp in Louisiana, according to the museum’s website.
The push to remove the statue in spring 2022 was led by Opelousas attorney Charles Cravins, who previously served as St. Landry’s district attorney, and was supported by retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris. Cravins and Harris were the first Black people to hold their respective public positions.
A similar statue removal was completed in Lafayette. In July 2021, the statue of Confederate General Alfred Mouton, which stood at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, was taken down after a protracted lawsuit and public campaign to remove the statue. The statue of Mouton was similarly relocated to Kentwood.
Herpin said the monument’s new owners intend to pursue charges against Leger.