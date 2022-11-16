An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The victim suffered injuries to his right leg, right foot and the right side of his back. Before being taken away by ambulance, the man identified Amos as his shooter. Deputies found a shotgun at the scene that belonged to Amos, and which had a fired shell stuck in the barrel.
On July 12, the victim again identified Amos from a photo lineup after being released from the hospital. The victim said he looked behind him at the time of the shooting and saw Amos standing with a shotgun pointed in his direction, the sheriff’s office said.
Amos was arrested on attempted second-degree murder on Monday. The 21-year-old had been in custody at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for an unrelated incident.