An Opelousas man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night and Louisiana State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help finding the driver.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 190 near La. 104 in St. Landry Parish. Aaron Nathan Washington, 38, was pushing a bike west in the westbound lane when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, which then fled the scene, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Washington was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries. The 38-year-old was wearing dark clothing and did not have rear reflectors on his bike. Whether he was intoxicated is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were collected for analysis, Gossen said.
The suspect vehicle is unknown, but troopers believe based on evidence at the scene it’s a white, early 2000s model Toyota Camry. The vehicle will possibly have damage to the front bumper, hood and right front fender, and be missing its right mirror.
Troopers ask anyone with possible information about the crash to call Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency.
“No piece of information should be considered insignificant,” Gossen said.