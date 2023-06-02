An Opelousas man injured Wednesday while exchanging gunfire with another man will be arrested once he’s recovered enough to be booked into jail, the Opelousas Police Department said.
Officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of South and Cane streets around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found 30-year-old Kennie “Michigan” Belvin of Opelousas suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, the department said in a statement.
Investigators recovered a gun at the scene and determined Belvin and a second man were shooting at one another when Belvin was injured, though the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Belvin was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, the statement said.
The 30-year-old will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail once medically cleared for incarceration. Officers are also securing an arrest warrant for the second suspect, whose name has not yet been released by police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.