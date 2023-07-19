Paul Mouton, Opelousas city marshal, could not help but listen to the people in his community when they pleaded with him to do something about gun violence threatening people’s lives in the St. Landry Parish city. The calls that affected Mouton the most were those of the elderly population who no longer felt safe sitting on their porches.
“A lot of people have called my office and asked me ‘Can we do something about the shooting? We’re terrified,’.” Mouton said, “I had to do something, the pressure was on me by the people.”
That's why Mouton, along with Assistant Marshal Louis Armstrong, have reintroduced a highway interdiction team. The team, which operates separately from city and parish law enforcement, phased out of existence in 2019 after budget cuts from the city.
Read more: St. Landry School Board loses Head Start grant after two children left unattended
Since its reintroduction in May, the team has made more than 40 arrests and seized 40 illegal guns and large amounts of drugs such as heroin, cocaine, meth, and marijuana that flow in through the highway.
“When you look at the term interdiction, it is the act of deterring or prohibiting an action from taking place.” Armstrong said, “Commonly, marshals don’t do these types of things, but we are still law enforcement. Anytime there are people dying in the community, it’s all hands on deck.”
Currently, the team has 10 full-time officers and 10 volunteer reserve officers. The team covers all of Ward One of St. Landry Parish which includes the entirety of Opelousas, west to Lawtell and east to Port Barre.
“Opelousas is becoming a bigger city and as the city becomes bigger you get big city crime,” Armstrong said.
Rural areas of Louisiana saw a rapid increase in violent crime during Covid, according to previous reporting. The 28 Louisiana parishes considered rural by the Centers for Disease Control showed that homicide rates were 17 per 100,000 in 2020 compared to urban rates of 19 per 100,000.
Opelousas has seen a decrease in reported violent crimes, according to the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. In 2019 Opelousas reached a 10-year peak of 394 reported violent crimes. In 2021, that number dropped to 291 violent crime reports.
The highway interdiction team is responsible for all the same duties of law enforcement, with the addition of providing security for the city judge and carrying out the duties of the court. Those duties of the court take priority, which is why the team dissolved in 2019. Personnel cutbacks made it impossible to support the highway interdiction team, Armstrong said.
Focus on crime has allowed the team to be successful, Armstrong said. The city law enforcement has to respond to a litany of different calls, Armstrong said. The team also has an intense focus on training. Officers attend all mandatory training along with additional proactive policing tactics, non-lethal tactics and criminal suppression training, Armstrong said. Since he’s been with the marshal, he has traveled throughout the U.S. to attend training courses.
Read more: 'I’ve never seen anything like this:' Melville shocked by savage attack on priest
“We’re not as large with numbers but I’m fortunate enough that I can keep my deputies highly trained,” Armstrong said.
Routine traffic stops are the main way that the highway interdiction catches people, Armstrong said. If someone is driving erratically, the deputies pull them over. Armstrong says a lot of times, those people have illegal guns with them.
“Four of these guns came from one stop,” Armstrong said pointing towards seized firearms, “we saw a group of guys in the car running stop signs…we (pulled them over) and the marshal noticed the assault rifle in the back seat.”
High risk, low pay, low funding
The biggest hurdle facing the highway interdiction team is funding. The team is funded with the leftovers from the city police department and sheriff’s office, Armstrong said. Every purchase for their deputies comes from the marshal’s budget and expensive policing equipment limits their ability to hire officers.
"I'm four deputies short and I don’t have money to hire more. I don’t have money to buy some more cars. If we had the manpower and tools that we need to work with we could probably double this," Mouton said pointing at the guns.
Five body cameras run the department $60,000, a new vehicle costs upwards of $75,000, and tires alone are $500 apiece. Tack on weapons, body armor and training, the cost becomes exorbitant. Armstrong and Mouton recently wanted to send their team to street survival training. The training is supposed to help officers keep themselves and the civilian population safe while operating, but they realized they didn’t have the funding to attend the training.
“I can’t send them, it’s too expensive,” Mouton said.
But do good outcomes lead to more funding? Armstrong says no. Despite the team’s success, they do not expect more funding.
"Unfortunately, in our career, they don’t throw more money to us till (an officer is shot or killed,)” Armstrong said.
The lack of adequate funding also means that the highway interdiction cannot pay its deputies well. The starting pay is $13.50 an hour, making it a hard sell when asking someone to put their life on the line, Mouton said. Low pay means that those with police training leave for cities like Lafayette where the pay is much higher.
“It’s hard to hire people in law enforcement for $13.50 an hour man,” Mouton said, “that’s not enough to feed a family.”
Despite the low funding, the team has shown success. Mouton and Armstrong believe in what their team is doing. The team hopes to introduce a youth outreach program in the future and currently operates an elderly awareness group that helps older residents get out of their homes and socialize.
Mouton said that every gun they take off the streets is saving the lives of other people in their communities.
"I'm in this until God calls me home," Mouton said, "as long as I'm here I'm going to keep peace in my jurisdiction. I'm going to keep the drugs down, the weapons down. I want people to have a normal life. "