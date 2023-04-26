Opelousas Police are seeking assistance in locating the person responsible for an April 14 shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Madison Street. One male victim was injured in the shooting.
Investigators have identified a suspect and have issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Janiaya A. Lafleur of Eunice.
Police believe the shooting resulted from a dispute between the victim and Lafleur over a mutual acquaintance.
Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Lafleur to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.