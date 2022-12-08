A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Following an investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ariana Walker, who was arrestedSaturday, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.
On November 23, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas.
The initial investigation revealed Washington was walking while pushing a bicycle westbound on US 190 in the westbound lane of travel when he was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.
Washington was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but ultimately died from his injuries. Impairment on the part of Washington is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, the spokesperson stated. Washington was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle he was pushing had no rear reflectors.