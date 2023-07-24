An Opelousas woman has been booked for the third time with arson.
The State Fire Marshal's Office said in a prepared statement that Ashley Sims, 40, was booked in June 2022 with arson, again in December with two counts of arson, and again last month with arson.
The June 2022 fire happened in a hotel room in the 1700 block of Commerce Boulevard; the December arrest was in connection with two fires at a home in the 100 block of Cattle Drive. Last month's arrest also was made in connection with a fire at that Cattle Drive home.
Following the last arrest, Sims’ probation was revoked and she remains jailed.