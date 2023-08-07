The family of a Lafayette toddler killed in a Saturday shooting on South General Marshall Street that also injured two Lafayette police officers and two others has identified the child.
Family members identified the girl in social media posts as 19-month-old Kaci Gisélle Cyprian. The toddler was pronounced dead at a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound Saturday, a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened around 2:14 a.m. Saturday as Lafayette police officers were responding to calls reporting a fight in the 100 block of South General Marshall Street. Officers approached a residence they believed was the source of the call and made contact with the potential parties involved when a man opened fire, shooting two officers multiple times, the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
A third responding officer returned fire and struck the male suspect, who was taken into custody and has been hospitalized, the police department said. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The toddler, a woman and another child, identified by family members as Kaci’s older brother, Kaisyn Cyprian, were also struck by gunfire, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses for the 19-month-old, who is survived by her mother, Jowanna; her father, Trenton; and her older brother, Kaisyn, the fundraiser creator, Ashleigh Woods, said. The fundraiser aims to raise $10,000 to support the child’s burial expenses.
“Kaci was a ray of sunshine that could light up the room with her smile. Our community is deeply saddened by these tragic events,” Woods wrote.
The toddler’s mother shared her grief in public social media posts and called for community support for “our sunflower Kaci” at a 4 p.m. Wednesday vigil at the corner of East Simcoe and South General Marshall streets.
"Kaci will never get to experience a first day of school, a first boyfriend, elementary, middle, or high school activities. I won't get to walk my daughter down the aisle in her wedding dress or buy her first tampons. I'll never get the mommy daughter dates. I'll never be able to give her womanly advice. I don’t have a baby anymore and my heart is more shattered than it’s ever been,” Kaci’s mother, Jo, wrote in a post on Facebook.
The mother also shared that her son was undergoing surgery Monday for the injuries he sustained in Saturday’s shooting.
The Lafayette Police Department said late Sunday that one of the police officers injured in Saturday’s shooting had been released to recover at home, while the second officer remained hospitalized but was in “stable” condition.