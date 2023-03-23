Community leaders on Wednesday painted a stark picture of the impacts of the rising fentanyl overdose crisis in Lafayette, while offering hope and information on how to reduce deaths.
The fentanyl awareness town hall at the Downtown Convention Center, organized by Women of Wisdom, combined personal testimony, insights from medical professionals and public health data to give a full picture of the crisis.
Stacy Conrad, Louisiana Department of Health Region IV opioid prevention outreach coordinator, and Keith Talamo, chief medicolegal investigator for the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, opened the event with hard numbers.
In 2015, 32 people died from fatal overdoses in Lafayette Parish and zero of the deaths involved fentanyl. In 2022, there were 148 overdose deaths in the parish and 114 involved fentanyl, Talamo said.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is driving an increase in deaths locally and across the United States.
Fentanyl, in a controlled medical setting, is used to treat severe pain, but illicit fentanyl is produced without care to dosage or quality, Conrad said. The drug is potent and as little as 2 mg is considered fatal. Illicit fentanyl can be found in a variety of forms, from powder and pills to soaked paper, and is being mixed with other drugs, whether heroin or illicit prescription pills, she said.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the bulk of illicit fentanyl today is coming from cartels in Mexico, where the drug is being manufactured. The products include fentanyl pills pressed to look like other common drugs, such as Xanax and Adderall, Conrad said.
Talamo said because of the inconsistency in production, it’s impossible to effectively test drugs purchased on the street and confirm with confidence that they don’t contain fentanyl. Half a pill may have no fentanyl, while the other half may have a lethal dose.
Conrad likened it to a chocolate chip cookie.
“If I take one bite of a chocolate chip cookie, it might have no chocolate chips. Then, if I take a second bite or break it in half, it may have all the chocolate chips,” she said.
Christy Couvillier knows all too well how an unequally mixed pill can create a sense of false security.
Couvillier’s son, Hunter Clemons, died in February 2022 after purchasing a pill from a trusted co-worker. Clemons took one half of the pill, and when there were no ill effects, he said to his roommate it must be free of fentanyl and felt safe to take the other half, she said. He suffered a fatal overdose from the fentanyl in the second half of the pill.
“Our kids are supposed to learn from their mistakes, but they’re dying from their mistakes…In my generation, I was addicted for 20 years and I was able to get clean. These kids, they don’t have a chance to get addicted. They’re dying before they’re even dependent on it,” she said.
Couvillier was joined by two other Acadiana mothers, Denise Konow and Casey Leleux whose daughters Gabrielle Konow and Lyric Verrett also died from fatal overdoses involving fentanyl. The three women used their children’s stories to advance local overdose education and started the Lafayette chapter of Millie Mattered, an overdose and addiction advocacy group.
The overdoses are not only among young people.
Veronica Arceneaux’s brother, 49-year-old Chadrick “Mitch” Mitchell Leopaul, died in January 2022 from a fentanyl overdose. Arceneaux said her brother, a father and grandfather, became addicted to opioids after a series of neck surgeries.
In December 2021, Leopaul was joyfully taking Christmas pictures with his grandchildren. The next month, Arceneaux received a phone call that the parish coroner’s van was outside her brother’s home.
“That’s just how quickly things happen,” she said.
On the legal front, assistant district attorney Eric Neumann said prosecutors with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are working thousands of cases and attempting to remove drug dealers from the streets, but cases may be in the pipeline from one to three years because of lingering COVID-19 delays and only one judge being assigned to hear the drug cases.
Neumann said prosecutors are using special legal avenues, such as the recently passed Millie’s Law, to target fentanyl distribution. Millie’s Law, passed in 2022, made the distribution of fentanyl a crime of violence when the drug is the direct cause of serious bodily injury, allowing for steeper sentencing.
The speakers and health professionals stressed that communication and education are key to making a dent in the number of overdose deaths in Lafayette Parish. It’s important for families to talk about fentanyl and its risks, and for parents to know their children’s phone passwords and monitor their social media accounts.
"No one ever thinks it’s going to happen to you, your kids or your family — until it does. I want to encourage everyone to talk to anyone who will listen. The only way to stop this is communication,” Talamo said.
Effective communication also means relying on accurate information.
Conrad said there isn’t evidence to support that simply touching fentanyl can cause death, but did note that touching the drug and then touching a mucous membrane, like your nose or mouth, could cause absorption of the drug and side effects. She said there have also been no reports to the public health office of people suffering overdoses from touching paper, gas pumps or door handles that might have come in contact with fentanyl.
Another important intervention is the use of naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, which works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and reversing or blocking the effects of opioids to restore normal breathing, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Louisiana has a standing order that allows residents to purchase naloxone without a prescription. The drug is often covered by insurance or prescription drug coupons are available to reduce the cost, Conrad said. Groups like the Levi Grace Foundation, a Lafayette-based nonprofit, are also working to distribute naloxone in the community for free.
Commonly referred to by the brand name Narcan, the drug is safe for use on children and there is no risk of administering too much naloxone. It also won’t hurt someone if naloxone is administered but the person doesn’t need it, Our Lady of Lourdes emergency medicine physician Dr. Mike Odinet said.
Blake Miller, paramedic and quality improvement coordinator with Acadian Ambulance, said naloxone is used when a patient is not breathing, experiencing slowed breathing or is unconscious.
When administering Narcan, users should insert the tip of the nasal spray bottle into the distressed person’s nose and press the plunger, administering the dose. The person should then be moved onto their side. If the dose doesn’t improve their condition in three or four minutes, another dose may be needed, he said.
“Don’t sit and give the second and third dose waiting, while you can be activating Acadian Ambulance to come out and provide other resources for you and get you to the emergency department…Don’t stay home. When someone overdoses and you give them Narcan and they wake up, you need to call and get help,” Odinet said.
Dr. James McNally, a Jennings-based physician, said establishing better bridges to care and community services for overdose patients and people struggling with addiction is also important to make lasting change. McNally provides pharmacotherapy treatments for patients, providing managed prescription medication like buprenorphine to replace a drug of dependence.