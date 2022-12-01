Two students were arrested this week following investigations into past terrorizing incidents at Lafayette Parish schools.
On Monday, a Paul Breaux Middle School student was arrested in connection to an Oct. 10 bomb threat that forced an evacuation at the school. The student was arrested on a count of terrorizing and brought to the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home, the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police Department said in separate releases.
On Thursday, a Northside High School student was arrested on a terrorizing count tied to a social media threat made against the school in October. Another student, a 14-year-old boy, was previously arrested over the Instagram bomb threat.
“LPSS would like to thank detectives with Lafayette Police Department's Youth Services Division for their steadfast commitment to locating those responsible for these disruptions. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable any individuals choosing to terrorize our schools,” the school district statement said.