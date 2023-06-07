A Rayne woman died Tuesday night after she was struck by a car while she was walking on U.S. 90 near Rayne.
Louisiana State Police say they were called to the crash about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They identified the victim as Amanda Soileaux, 42, of Rayne.
Troopers say Soileaux was walking west in the eastbound lane of the highway when she was struck by an eastbound car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on the part of Soileaux is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The driver was not suspected of being impaired and submitted a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.