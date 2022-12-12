BR.tullieraward.051322 MJ 006.JPG

State Police confirmed that a person was killed Monday morning at the St. Mary Parish courthouse. Louisiana State Police were investigating.

The person was shot inside a courtroom and transported to a local hospital, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

A deputy was involved, so the sheriff's office requested that State Police, a separate agency, investigate, a trooper said. The trooper confirmed that a struggle occurred in a courtroom, a deputy was involved and a person who was "in custody" was now dead.

The LSP investigation is underway; investigators were reviewing any video available, talking with witnesses and trying to track down the dead man's next of kin.

All court cases were postponed.

