No injuries were reported after a plane crashed in Vermilion Bay on Tuesday afternoon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were notified of a plane crash in the middle of Vermilion Bay around 2:10 p.m. The agency’s water patrol division responded and determined the pilot was uninjured and had been recovered from the water by a passing boater, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in a statement.
The pilot advised he was able to softly land the plane and evacuate before it sank. The pilot, who was not named by the authorities, was flying for Omega Protein, the sheriff’s office said.
Omega Protein was originally founded as a commercial fishing operation and today "offers an extensive range of food and supplement ingredients” like fish oil and fish meal, according to the company’s LinkedIn.
The company and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, Couvillon said.