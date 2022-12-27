The Acadiana Planning Commission, working alongside Louisiana State Police Troop I and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is encouraging drivers from this region to follow common-sense driving rules this week to avoid dangerous and potentially fatal accidents.
Ashley Moran, a planner II for APC, said the focus is on post-Christmas driving through Jan. 3. She said over the past three years, Acadiana has recorded eight fatalities and eight severe injuries during that time frame — “significant spikes” for both. The worst number — four fatalities — was recorded during this holiday week in 2021.
Acadiana includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.
Moran said there were 113 fatal crashes with 124 deaths in 2021, the most fatal crashes since 2015. The count for fatal wrecks in 2022 reached 101 on Dec. 5, with 111 fatalities.
“We usually have 90 to 100 fatalities a year in Acadiana,” she said. The number of fatal wrecks has increased for a variety of reasons, some of them seemingly random, she said.
She said there were two fatalities in the eight-parish region in the week leading up to Christmas, one in St. Martin Parish and the other in St. Mary.
A state agency does windshield surveys of drivers every year, she said, which show that about 85 percent of drivers appear to be wearing safety restraints. She said that’s a high percentage.
She said about 45-50% of those who die in fatal wrecks are not wearing seatbelts. Had they worn seatbelts, she said, many would have lived.
“Wearing seatbelts is the safest thing you can do,” she said.
The increase in fatal crash last year was “anomalous,” she said, and reflected “a lot of marijuana use,” which shows up on “tox screens.” Other risky behaviors, she said, included distracted driving such as texting while driving, which create the conditions for high-speed, rear-end crashes.
“We had been making progress,” she said, but risky behaviors increased during the pandemic.
She said the Planning Commission, State Troopers and DOTD recommend these behaviors to avoid fatal wrecks:
• Familiarize yourself with your route before you go, especially is you are driving at night.
• Be extra careful when driving in rural areas on unlit or barely lit roads.
• Don’t drink and drive or use drugs and drive.
• Wear seatbelts.
She said there will be “waves of law enforcement” on the roads and police will be looking for impaired drivers. She also said there will be additional law enforcement driving over the Atchafalaya Basin — it is designated as a Highway Safety Corridor — with fines doubled.
About 50% of traffic deaths occur at night, she said, although only a quarter of the driving is done at night. Sometimes, that involves drunk or impaired driving. Nationally, the rate of alcohol impairment in fatal wrecks is three times higher at night.
But driving on dark and unfamiliar roads is also a problem for drivers, she said.
“People driving in rural areas don’t realize how dark it gets,” she said. “They don’t know the road is changing and may not know they are approaching T-intersections.”