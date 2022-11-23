A Plaucheville man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening.
The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 71 north of U.S. 190.
Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, was driving a 2013 Kia Rio north on U.S. 71 when a 2017 Cadillac XT5 traveling south on the highway got into the northbound lane to pass an 18-wheeler and the two vehicles collided head-on, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Adams was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Cadillac was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, he said.
Witnesses at the scene said Adams’ Kia did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Cadillac submitted a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. Impairment on Adams’ part is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were collected for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.