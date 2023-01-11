The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place.
Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders.
The victim allegedly came into contact with a girl under the age of 18 through a social media exchange. They at a residence in the 600 block W. Martin Luther King Drive, where police say the victim was beaten and held at gunpoint. The victim was then forcefully taken from that location in his own vehicle in an attempt to force the victim get money from his home as demanded by the suspects.
Police say the victim was shot after he attempted to flee from the suspects into a home of a friend. The suspects fired into the home striking the victim once in the abdomen. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was located the next day abandoned approximately 1.6 miles from the scene of the shooting.
All suspects will be charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, attempted first-degree murder; armed robber and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.