Police shot a man after he allegedly drove his car toward an officer who was standing outside his patrol unit on Friday, police said.
The man, who state police have not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested after being released from the hospital.
The shooting stemmed from an incident Friday afternoon when multiple agencies began pursuit of a suspect wanted on a felony warrant in Carencro and ended on a dead-end road in Acadia Parish, state police said.
The shooting occurred on James Place near Perchville Road in Acadia Parish. Eunice police requested state police investigate the incident.
The suspect was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center by Carencro police on various charges. The investigation is continuing in the matter, state police said.