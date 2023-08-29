A recent Port Barre High School graduate was killed in a crash while working in Beauregard Parish for a utility company.
Si Gabriel Sonnier, 18, of Port Barre, was killed on Monday in a crash near the intersection of La. 112 and La. 1146 in Beauregard Parish. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m., Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
Sonnier was riding in a 2015 Freightliner bucket truck headed west on La. 112 when the truck drifted off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck traveled across the opposite lane before overturning, Senegal said.
The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries in the crash. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and a standard toxicology sample was collected for analysis, the State Police statement said.
Both Sonnier and the injured driver, 19-year-old Briar Lee, were employees of electrical contractor Echo Powerline and were performing contract work for Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. before the crash, according to company statements.
Cody Bernard with Echo Powerline said Sonnier and Lee were in Beauregard Parish doing electrical repair work after recent storms as part of their normal work assignments.
"[Sonnier] was a remarkable young man who will be sadly missed by many,” Echo Powerline said in a statement on Facebook.
Sonnier graduated from Port Barre High School in May. The teen was a varsity player on the Red Devils baseball team and was remembered as a person “full of life and character” in a statement from the school.
"We lost someone who truly embodied our program. Si is passionate, selfless and an amazing teammate and person. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers. Fly high 7 we love and miss you so much already,” the Port Barre baseball program shared in a statement on Facebook.