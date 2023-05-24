A Rayne man has been identified as the suspect who left human bones on the grounds of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in what police say was a self confessed attempt to have the bones “blessed and properly reburied.”
The Rayne Police Department reported “skeletal remains, a note with symbols and other items possibly taken from a grave” were arranged outside the church’s side entrance on May 18. On Tuesday, another human bone was found on the steps of the church, this time without a note or other items, the department said in a statement.
Investigators identified 44-year-old Russell “Rusty” Richard as the suspected perpetrator in both incidents and Richard was taken in for questioning. Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said in the statement that Richard was cooperative and identified a cemetery on the north side of Roberts Cove Highway just outside of Rayne as the source of the remains.
“Investigators are in the process of trying to identify family members of the stolen bones. Mr. Richard claimed his motive was to have the bones blessed and properly reburied,” Stelly said.
Richard will face two counts of illegal possession of human remains.