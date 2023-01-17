A Rayne man was killed after being thrown from a UTV during a crash on La. 719 in Lafayette Parish early Sunday.
Stacy Bourque, 58, was driving a 2022 Honda Pioneer UTV south on La. 719, also known as Riceland Road, near Ridge Road when he was struck from behind by a 1998 Buick LeSabre. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Bourque was unrestrained and was thrown from the UTV during the crash. The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, he said.
The Buick’s driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Impairment is unknown and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, Gossen said.