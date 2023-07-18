The Rev. Stephen C. Ugwu of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Melville remained hospitalized this week following a recent savage attack with a machete at his home.
Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas said Johnny Dwayne Neely, 58, of Palmetto was held in connection with the case at the St. Landry Parish Jail; bond was set at $350,000. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, hate crimes, home invasion and a bench warrant. He was scheduled to appear in court July 27.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Lucas said. “I was shocked to see it. I’ve never dreamed that anything like this could happen.”
Lucas said Neely and a second man approached the priest on church property and conversed with Ugwu. Various news reports suggested the suspect had asked for money or for food. That was when the attack started.
Neely, a White man, had made racially charged statements in connection with the attack on the priest, who is a Nigerian native and a Black man. The attack took place between 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
“Because he stated what he came here to do, we charged him with a hate crime,” Melville Police Chief Phillip Lucas said. The attack started near the priest’s residence and continued on the lawn, he said.
Lucas said the police station is located near the church and police arrived within minutes, but the priest sustained multiple injuries – “real bad injuries,” the chief said.
The Diocese of Lafayette confirmed that Ugwu, who is listed as the church administrator, was in stable condition at an area hospital. The Melville Police Department was handling the investigation, Lucas said.
“We wish to thank all who have been praying for Father Ugwu and request that you continue to do so,” the Diocese of Lafayette said in a brief, issued statement.
The diocese was not immediately able to reveal much about the priest. Lucas said he had served in the town, which has several churches, for a few years and was well liked locally.
Melville is a small town in eastern St. Landry Parish near the Pointe Coupee Parish line, located near the Atchafalaya River. It is known for fishing. The St. Landry Parish Visitors Center said the area also draws some motorcycle tourism; the last scene of the 1969 film “Easy Rider” took place nearby.
The town has fewer than 800 residents. About 40% of the town’s people live below the poverty line and the population is racially split; about 51% of the residents are Black.
Neely’s address was listed in nearby Palmetto, a village located about 10 miles west of Melville, but he has previously listed a Melville address, according to St. Landry Parish jail dockets.
Neither Melville’s mayor, Caretta Robertson, nor St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre returned phone calls to their offices.