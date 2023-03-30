Crime scene
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Eraste Landry Road on Wednesday has been identified.

The Lafayette Police Department identified the victim as 61-year-old Phillip Todd Migl of Scott. Migl had turned onto Eraste Landry Road from Westgate Road when he veered off the roadway to the left, drove through a fence and came to a stop on a property belonging to Lafayette Salvage in the 2300 block of Eraste Landry Road, the department said.

The crash happened around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Migl was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

