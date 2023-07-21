A second suspect has been arrested in an early July shooting on West Gilman Street that took the life of a 20-year-old man.
Zentrell Gardner, 19, of St. Martinville, was arrested Friday on a count of second-degree murder and eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Ken Handy said in a statement.
Gardner and a juvenile suspect, who was arrested on eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, are accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old K’von O’Neil of Lafayette on July 5.
Lafayette police officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of West Gilman Road around 1:35 p.m. and found O’Neil suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided emergency care until he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Officers initially thought a female victim was also injured in a related shooting at Big Boy Tobacco Plug at 812 N. University Ave., but the woman was taken to a local hospital, where it was determined she was not struck by gunfire, Handy said in a statement.
In his obituary, O’Neil’s family wrote that he was a Carencro High School honors graduate who joined the Army National Guard after graduation.
"The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to K’von. He loved to laugh, play basketball and eat seafood. He loved his family and took pride in mastering everything he did,” his obituary said.