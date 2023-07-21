A self-proclaimed sovereign citizen arrested Monday after law enforcement officials say he shot a tow truck driver and threatened St. Landry’s parish president has been denied bond, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Robert Clifton Tanner, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, improper telephone communications and criminal property damage, the agency said.
Tanner was denied bond by prosecutors because they deemed him a possible continued threat to the community after the shooting and threats made against the parish president, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
Deputies arrested Tanner Monday outside of his Bayou Jack Road home after a short standoff with a St. Landry SWAT team.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said Tanner opened fire on a tow truck driver with a rifle when the man attempted to repossess Tanner’s vehicle in northern St. Landry Parish near Plaucheville on Sunday. The man was struck twice but was in stable condition after receiving care at an area hospital, Guidroz said.
An occupied church and home were also struck by bullets, the sheriff said.
After the shooting, St. Landry Parish President Jesse Bellard reported a June 13 run-in with Tanner. The man had attempted to enter the courthouse but refused to go through the metal detectors. The next day he called Bellard and threatened to “get him.”
The parish president said people make threats against the government, but after Tanner’s alleged shooting near Plaucheville he decided to take his threats more seriously and filed a complaint about the incident.