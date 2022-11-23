A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit.
Detectives arrested 40-year-old Donald Gilbert Jr. from Lafayette for introducing contraband into the LPCC.
Gilbert has been charged with bringing contraband into a penal facility, possession with intent to distribute Suboxone and criminal conspiracy.
“The safety and security of our employees and offenders housed in our facilities is our top priority," Sheriff Mark Garber said. "This type of behavior undermines those efforts and will not be tolerated. We will continue to hold our deputies accountable to the highest standards.”
Gilbert is being placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.