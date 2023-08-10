A 30-year-old Lafayette man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was involved in a shooting that left a child dead and four people injured, including two police officers.
John Nicholas been charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Lafayette Police Department was called at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a fight in progress at a home in the 100 block of South Gen. Marshall Street, which is near East Simcoe Street.
When officers reached the home and made contact with the people who may have been involved, Nicholas opened fire, the Lafayette Police Department originally said.
During the shooting, two Lafayette Police officers were shot multiple times. A 19-month old girl, Kaci Gisélle Cyprian, was shot and killed. An elderly woman and a four-year-old boy, whose family identified him as Kaci's brother, were both injured in the shooting.
A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses for the 19-month-old, who is survived by her mother, Jowanna; her father, Trenton; and her older brother, Kaisyn, the fundraiser creator, Ashleigh Woods, said.
Nicholas was not charged until after he received treatment at a local hospital.