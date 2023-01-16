Louisiana State Police early Monday were investigating an incident in which a Lafayette police officer was involved in a shooting that left a suspect wounded.
In an issued statement, State Police said Lafayette police responded at 12:21 a.m. Monday to a “shots fired” call that occurred in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road. Officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle that sped by the scene, but the driver did not stop. The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, and two occupants fled on foot from the scene.
Officers tracked one suspect. The State Police news release said, “During the course of police interactions with the subject, a male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.” The officer was not injured.
Lafayette police said one victim was reported in the initial shooting. He was taken to a local hospital, and was in stable condition Monday morning.
Lafayette police were investigating the initial shooting, while State Police were investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Lafayette police said If anyone has any information regarding the initial incident, contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.