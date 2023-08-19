Two days into her hospital stay at Ochsner Lafayette General’s trauma center, Hali Bradford turned 25.
Bradford was one of two Lafayette police officers shot and injured while responding to a call about a domestic fight on South General Marshall Street on Aug. 5. The shooting also killed 19-month-old Kaci Cyprian and injured her older brother, Kaisyn Cyprian, and an elderly woman.
Lafayette resident John Nicholas, 31, was arrested on first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after he was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained when an officer returned fire.
It was a birthday of mixed emotions for Bradford and her family, she and her husband Adam said from her hospital room Thursday.
On the one hand, there was pain, sadness, fear and frustration as Bradford received treatment for the injuries she sustained in the shooting. Bradford did not elaborate on where she was struck; the particulars fall under the scope of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
On the other, Adam Bradford reminded his wife to keep the positives in mind even as she struggled — she was alive.
“He brings me back. He brought me back. He said, ‘Yes, I understand that your birthday is in the hospital, but at the end of the day, you’re alive, and at least you’re in the hospital,'” the 25-year-old said.
The Bradfords eloped to Colorado and were married in a small ceremony with family on July 13, after one year of dating. The couple met through the Lafayette Police Department, where Adam Bradford also works as a training officer and SWAT commander, and deepened their relationship through a mutual love of exercise.
They had their first kiss at their CrossFit gym after a workout, they said with a shared chuckle.
Adam Bradford was working an off-duty security shift at Grant Street Dancehall when the call came over his police radio that officers were injured. He knew the area was where his wife patrolled, but never thought something like this would happen to either of them, he said.
He responded to the call-out alongside other available officers across the city and found Hali injured. He was one of several people who provided her emergency medical attention, Hali Bradford said.
“... if I would have showed up at the hospital 30 seconds later, I would have died. The doctors said that they had 30 seconds to spare or I wouldn’t have made it,” she said.
The close call has sharply put things into perspective, the Bradfords said.
The Cecilia native said her near-death experience has made her cherish more deeply the time she has with her husband, family and friends. The Bradfords, on opposite shifts, had prioritized traveling to fit in quality time, visiting eight states together since they began dating, and now those memories are even more dear to her.
Small annoyances and disagreements don’t matter, while the small joys deserve more appreciation, they said.
“Yesterday, I took a shower for the first time in 12 days and I felt like it was the most amazing thing ever. ... It’s the little things, like taking a shower. I won’t ever take that for granted,” Hali Bradford said Thursday.
Her injuries have also drawn the newlyweds more tightly together.
Adam Bradford has scarcely left his wife’s side since she arrived at the hospital — even when she’s pushed him to get outside or take a break at their home, she said. “You would do the same for me,” he said in response.
Hali Bradford said her husband has been an anchor during her treatment and recovery, offering a listening ear, comfort and advice, with an added layer of empathy and understanding because of his shared background in policing. He understands in a way that a nonofficer might not, she said, which helps relieve some of the emotional burden.
Adam Bradford, 39, said he knows how important emotional support is when battling through a difficult time.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2002 and served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq before he was discharged in 2013. After leaving the Marines, Bradford said he struggled with depression and alcoholism stemming from PTSD and treatment for a traumatic brain injury he suffered during his service. At times he was suicidal, but a close friend kept his attention on the positives until he was able to get to a better place.
The Lafayette police officer said he’s trying to offer a similar perspective and support to his wife.
“She tells me she feels helpless because I have to do everything. I tell her that you’re not helpless — you're here with me. You’re literally my heartbeat. That’s how much I love you. You laying here — I don’t care how exhausted I look — you're doing more than you know by being so strong and coming through this and making such a great recovery so quickly. You’re keeping me going,” Adam Bradford said.
The newlyweds have both leaned on the support of friends, family and the community to buoy them as they navigate Hali’s recovery.
The outpouring has been overwhelming, Hali Bradford said.
People have stepped forward to organize meal deliveries for the couple, collect mail, mow their lawn, check on their home and care for their 5-month-old longhaired miniature dachshund, Jax. Unable to see the puppy, Bradford has clung to a stuffed animal stand-in her husband bought her from the hospital gift shop for her birthday.
People have visited in droves to keep the Bradfords and the family company while she recovers in the hospital, they said. The windowsill of Bradford’s hospital room was overflowing with vases of flowers, balloons and other comfort items sent by well-wishers.
"I’ve been in a lot of pain, especially the last couple days. People coming in and talking to me has distracted me a bit from everything I’m feeling,” Hali Bradford said on Thursday.
One of those visitors was Erick Knezek, who bonded with Bradford while in the same class at the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy in spring 2021. Knezek, who said he views Bradford like a daughter, described her as a consummate professional who underneath her focused attitude at work is a sweet and fun person who is passionate about serving others.
Receiving the initial news of her shooting and updates about the multiple surgeries she had to endure was frightening, he said. Being able to sit beside her in the hospital, hold her hand and see for himself that she was pulling through was a relief, the Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy said.
"She’s not one to ever give up,” Knezek said.
Dylan Boudreaux has similarly seen Bradford’s grit and perseverance in action over their four years of friendship after meeting through Acadiana’s CrossFit community. Bradford is a steady and supportive presence for others in the gym and always brings a positive attitude, he said.
Boudreaux said he was shaken up by the severity of his friend’s injuries but was comforted knowing she’d bring the same determination to her recovery as she’s brought to other hurdles in her life. The 29-year-old said he’s seen Bradford overcome injuries and other setbacks personally and in her service with the Army National Guard since knowing her.
"There were things that were thrown her way that would be considered bumps in the road and she was always just moving forward with it. ... She was always putting one foot in front of the other. That’s very admirable because people can tend to be discouraged and stagnant after bump after bump in the road,” Boudreaux said.
The 29-year-old started a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Bradford’s recovery and had raised over $8,000 as of Saturday.
It’s unclear how long Bradford’s recovery will take. The 25-year-old said her medical team is working to get her pain under control. Afterward, she’ll move to an inpatient rehabilitation center for an indeterminate length of time to work extensively with physical therapists, she said.
There’s “a lot going on with my body right now” and the unknowns are scary, but the officer and her husband said the community’s support has made the ordeal significantly more bearable.
“From my side, it would have been almost impossible to make it through this without (the support). ... Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I can’t put into words all the things that you’ve done for us,” Adam Bradford said.